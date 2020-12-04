Crew member falls from Sagami tanker off Sabine Pass, Texas

December 4, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

A search is underway for a 27-year-old male crew member who fell overboard from the Handy tanker vessel Sagami in the Gulf of Mexico.

The US Coast Guard said that the search was underway approximately 29 miles offshore Sabine Pass, Texas, since Wednesday evening.

The individual was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape.

“Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew,” the coast guard added.

The chemical tanker, built in 2008, is commercially controlled by Norway-based Odfjell Management, based on VesselsValue’s data.

The Panama-flagged vessel’s last port destination was Port Authur, according to its AIS data.