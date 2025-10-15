LNG Croatia
Home Fossil Energy Croatian FSRU’s regas overhaul completed at Turkish shipyard

Croatian FSRU’s regas overhaul completed at Turkish shipyard

Operations & Maintenance
October 15, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) serving Croatia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the island of Krk has been upgraded in Türkiye.

LNG Croatia; Source: Kuzey Start Shipyard via LinkedIn

Based on a social media post by Türkiye’s Kuzey Star Shipyard, the capacity expansion works on LNG Croatia have been completed, and the vessel departed the shipyard. As part of this, a new regasification unit was installed and a comprehensive five-year special survey was carried out.

The unit left for Türkiye in late August to have an additional regasification module installed. The module was inspected at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in Shanghai, China, in January.

Related Article

Operational since 2021, Croatia’s LNG terminal welcomed its 100th LNG shipment in September 2024. The terminal took delivery of the 126th shipment, arriving on board LNG carrier Maran Gas Amphipolis, on August 11.

