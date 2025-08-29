FSRU LNG Croatia
Home Fossil Energy Croatia’s FSRU heads to Türkiye for regasification capacity upgrade

Croatia’s FSRU heads to Türkiye for regasification capacity upgrade

Operations & Maintenance
August 29, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) serving Croatia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the island of Krk has left for Türkiye, where its capacity is set to get a boost thanks to the installation of an additional component.

FSRU LNG Croatia; Source: LNG Croatia via LinkedIn

As disclosed in a social media post, the FSRU LNG Croatia is traveling to the Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star to get the new module installed. The scope of work, which is set to last until October, will also include the vessel’s maintenance.

The additional regasification unit, which will have a capacity of 250,000 cubic meters per hour, will be integrated with the vessel’s existing module. The operator believes the upgrade will enhance the reliability and security of natural gas supply for Croatia and other Central and Southeastern European countries.

This follows the inspection of the regasification module at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in Shanghai, China, which was completed in January.

Croatia’s floating LNG terminal currently has an annual capacity of 2.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) and comprises a 280-meter-long FSRU and an onshore section of the terminal. The FSRU is equipped with four LNG storage tanks with a total capacity of 140,206 cubic meters, three LNG regasification units, and a power plant that generates electricity for the terminal’s operation.

Operational since 2021, the terminal welcomed its 100th LNG shipment in September 2024. An additional 26 cargoes have been delivered since then, with LNG Croatia taking delivery of the 126th shipment, arriving onboard LNG carrier Maran Gas Amphipolis, on August 11.

OE logo

