Crowley and Shell seek ways to decarbonise maritime sector

Florida-based marine company Crowley and the U.S.-based unit of Shell have teamed up to look into advancing decarbonisation of the maritime sector.

Crowley and Shell Trading have entered into a memorandum of understanding to support alternative energy solutions for the future of shoreside and terminal operations.

The MoU follows an ongoing joint project between the companies; the one that is to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing and operating the largest LNG bunker barge on the U.S. East Coast.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is currently constructing the vessel which will operate under a long-term charter with Shell. The 5,400 cbm bunker barge will feature four Type C tanks and a cargo handling system by Wartsila. The parties expect to deploy it in 2024.

Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley’s development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego. This is where Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. ship assist tug, will start service in 2023.

Moreover, the deal aligns with Crowley’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We are pleased to expand our scope of work with Shell, as we continue on our sustainability journey,” said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. “Together, we look forward to making significant strides to reduce global emissions, innovating our vessels and equipment, and progressing towards net-zero.”

“We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we’re working hard to play our part,” said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas.

Under this MoU, Shell and Crowley are continuing to look more broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the U.S. maritime sector.

This could possibly include lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf, and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.