Home Green Marine Global organizations unite to step up maritime electrification game

Global organizations unite to step up maritime electrification game

Collaboration
June 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Looking to accelerate the electrification of maritime transport, four associations have formed the Global Alliance for Maritime Electrification (GAME), with an initial focus on inland, nearshore, and commercial vessels.

Illustration only. Photo by Navingo

The new coalition of nonprofit organizations was founded by IEMA – International Electric Marine Association, ZESTAs – Zero Emission Ship Technology Association, MBF – Maritime Battery Forum, and EOPSA – European Onshore Power Supply Association, collectively representing more than 250 member organizations.

Building on the belief that electrification, backed by proven technology, is “the most immediate, scalable path to reducing emissions”, the GAME alliance aims to bring together global expertise to advance zero-emission solutions based on three strategic pillars:

  • Industry Representation: Aligning international stakeholders at major events and forums with a credible, united message.
  • R&D Collaboration: Sharing technical roadmaps, co-developing standards, and scouting funding opportunities across member networks.
  • Policy Advocacy: Engaging with IMO, ISO, and national regulators to harmonize standards and unlock investment confidence.

The coalition intends to begin its work by co-authoring position papers and expanding engagement in strategic regions, including North America, Europe, India, China, and the South Pacific.

“We see tremendous potential to fast-track zero-emission solutions for the world’s workboats, ferries, and passenger vessels,” said Adria Jover, President of IEMA. “By aligning our strategies, GAME members will amplify each other’s voices, reduce redundancy, and better serve this industry transition.”

Syb ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director of the Maritime Battery Forum, commented: “Batteries are key enablers of zero-emission transport, but they must work in concert with other clean technologies. This collaboration is how we ensure an effective and timely transition.”

Roland Teixeira, President of EOPSA, highlighted onshore power supply as “one of the most immediate tools in the decarbonization toolbox”, stating that “electrification of ports and vessels is not a future vision – it is an actionable reality”.

