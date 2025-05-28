HDF Energy and VIMC collaborate to promote hydrogen use in Vietnam’s maritime sector

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

French hydrogen player HDF Energy and Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the use of green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across VIMC’s operations.

As disclosed, HDF and VIMC will explore the integration of hydrogen technologies into vessels, ports, and logistics operations via joint studies and pilot projects. HDF will reportedly develop retrofit and onshore hydrogen solutions, while VIMC will provide operational support and data.

It is understood that the collaboration also aims to secure global climate financing and create a scalable model for clean maritime energy, supporting Vietnam’s net-zero 2050 goals.

HDF said the agreement reflects a “shared commitment to driving clean, reliable, and scalable maritime energy solutions.”

To note, this partnership is considered a part of HDF’s development drive in Asia.

On April 15, 2025, HDF’s subsidiary PT HDF Energy Indonesia signed an MoU with the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, state-owned electric utility PT PLN (Persero), and ferry operator PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry (Persero) to explore decarbonizing Indonesia’s maritime sector using locally produced green hydrogen.

Earlier, in the Philippines, the company signed an MoU with the Department of Transportation to harness green hydrogen to power the next generation of hydrogen-fueled maritime vessels, and in Vietnam, the company entered into a strategic partnership with ACST, an organization affiliated with the Ministry of Construction, to advance green hydrogen solutions, including the retrofitting of diesel ferries with HDF’s hydrogen fuel cells.

