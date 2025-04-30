JAXPORT
Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel JAXPORT welcomes LNG-fueled Quetzal on its maiden voyage

JAXPORT welcomes LNG-fueled Quetzal on its maiden voyage

Vessels
April 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Florida’s largest container port Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has welcomed the maiden voyage of Quetzal, Crowley’s newest liquefied natural gas- (LNG) powered containership.

Coourtesy of JAXPORT

The 1,400 TEU newbuilding made its inaugural call at the port on April 29, 2025.

With capacity for up to 1,400 20-foot container equivalent units (TEUs), Quetzal provides more cargo capacity than the company’s vessels previously used in the Central American and Caribbean trade with the U.S. and is fueled by lower-emission LNG.

Featuring a length of 170 meters and a beam of 27.60 meters, the ship was built by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and chartered to Crowley.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Quetzal is is the first of Crowley’s new Avance Class of ships. Joining the Crowley fleet during 2025, the vessels are equipped with 300 refrigerated container unit plugs and will serve Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic with the U.S.

The boxship will primarily operate in Crowley’s Central North American Zone service calling JAXPORT. Eagle LNG will provide LNG fuel for the vessels from its on-dock fueling station operating at Crowley’s terminal at JAXPORT. Two of the Avance Class ships will regularly call on JAXPORT with others expected to serve the port periodically.

“Quetzal advances Crowley’s commitment to leveraging LNG as a reliable and ample marine fuel solution as the maritime industry increases its environmental efficiency,” Tom Crowley, Crowley Chairman and CEO, commented.

“With the addition of Quetzal and its sister ships, we are expanding our capabilities for our customers while forging ahead in our transition to reach lower emissions. We appreciate the collaboration by JAXPORT to help us reach this milestone.”

“This vessel and its sister ship provide added capacity to grow our connections to Central America and further build on our diversification of business in key markets,” Eric Green, JAXPORT CEO, said.

In addition to Quetzal and the forthcoming Avance vessels, Crowley operates two LNG-powered combination container/roll-on and roll-off (ConRo) ships serving Puerto Rico at JAXPORT. Twice a week, each of these vessels, Taíno, and El Coquí, carry dry and refrigerated containers and vehicles between Jacksonville and San Juan.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles