Next LNG-powered Avance class boxship starts operations on Crowley’s Central America lane

Business Developments & Projects
August 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The 1,400 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled containership Torogoz, owned by U.S.-based shipping and logistics company Crowley, has been put into operation, having departed from Port Everglades, Florida, to serve the Central America route.

Courtesy of Crowley

As noted by officials from Crowley, deploying the vessel—which is now to transport cargo between the United States and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua—represents a ‘capstone’ of the company’s initiation of the fourth unit of the Avance class fleet.

The company charters Torogoz, along with three other Avance class boxships, from Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS). As informed, the quartet was constructed by South Korea’s shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD).

Like other Avance class ships, the 170-meter-long Torogoz uses liquefied natural gas as its main fuel choice, which the US-headquartered maritime transport player said supports its plans for “faster and more frequent” ocean shipping while aiming to lower environmental impacts both at sea and at port.

Per Crowley, the start of Liberia-flagged Torogoz’s service comes practically on the heels of the operation(s) of its Avance class sister vessels, the LNG-powered Tiscapa, Quetzal and Copán.

As previously reported, Quetzal set sail on its inaugural commercial voyage in mid-April this year, having initiated its service at Port of Santo Tomás, Guatemala. In mid-May 2025, Crowley put into operation the second container vessel, namely the Copán, which embarked on its maiden voyage from the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT) in Florida.

Tiscapa began its inaugural service in July, connecting the U.S., the Caribbean and Central America. Its inaugural voyage started in Jacksonville, as well.

In addition to the Avance class units, the American shipping company owns and operates another two liquefied natural gas-powered combination container/roll-on and roll-off (ConRo) ships serving Puerto Rico at JAXPORT.

As informed, two times a week, each of these U.S.-flagged vessels—named Taíno and El Coquí—transports dry as well as refrigerated containers and vehicles between Jacksonville and San Juan. Taíno was christened all the way back in 2019, while El Coquí was delivered in the summer of the previous year.

