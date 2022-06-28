Crowley publishes inaugural sustainability report to reinforce net-zero commitments

June 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Florida-based marine solutions, transportation and logistics company Crowley has set priority areas for its sustainability ambition which, among others, include adopting low- to zero-carbon fuels and supporting new energy development, according to its inaugural sustainability report.

The company has released its inaugural sustainability report to assess and establish a transparent reference point to measure progress towards its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The report is said to mark a key milestone in Crowley’s ambition to become the most sustainable and innovative maritime and logistics company in the Americas.

It builds on the company’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions using a science-based approach by 2050 and outlines the strategy and impacts of Crowley’s ESG activities.

In the 2021 Sustainability Report, Bravely Advancing What’s Possible, the company highlights the following:

Rigorous short- and long-term efforts to decarbonise operations as Crowley aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions across the entire business by more than 3.7 million metric tons per year, pursuing a path aligned with the latest climate science to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Investment in liquified natural gas (LNG) as a reliable and lower-emissions alternative to traditional fuels. The company informed it had safely delivered 40 million gallons of LNG to support cleaner, more resilient energy throughout Puerto Rico and had invested in infrastructure on the island to enhance LNG availability for customers in the region.

Advancement of alternative power technology and vessels such as the fully electric, battery-powered tugboat eWolf — the first of its kind in the US — and a public-private partnership to develop an offshore wind services terminal in Salem, Massachusetts.

Developing strategies to support more resilient supply chains, such as through near-shoring and “blue water highways” that serve communities with sustainable and efficient transportation on water and land.

The US company also reinforced its commitments and support to people and an inclusive work environment in the sustainability report.

“We see tremendous opportunity to build a more sustainable maritime and logistics industry that makes not only the global supply chain but also our world, more resilient”, said Crowley’s Alisa Praskovich, VP of Sustainability. “We have made progress over the last year to understand our impacts and set ambitious ESG goals, and are prepared to help lead our customers, and our industry, toward a lower-carbon future for all.”

