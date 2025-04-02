Crowley
Crowley unveils LNG microgrid plan at San Juan logistics hub

Crowley unveils LNG microgrid plan at San Juan logistics hub

Infrastructure
April 2, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Crowley, a US-owned and operated maritime, energy, and logistics solutions company, is set to install a microgrid fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Isla Grande logistics terminal in Puerto Rico’s capital city of San Juan.

As disclosed in late March this year, the energy system was envisioned to provide a ‘reliable’ power supply to support the terminal’s day-to-day operations. This includes terminal equipment, refrigerated containers as well as administrative and maintenance facilities, Crowley has explained.

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project will reportedly also produce less expensive and cleaner power than what is presently being derived from the public grid, thus ensuring a reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint in the area.

As informed, this initiative is in line with Crowley’s ambition to contribute to a more sustainable supply chain in Puerto Rico.

Plans for the microgrid follow Crowley’s recent commencement of operations of American Energy, hailed as the ‘inaugural’ US-flagged LNG carrier (LNGC) to deliver liquefied natural gas sourced from the United States mainland to the Caribbean island nation.

To achieve this, Crowley and Spain-headquartered natural gas and electrical energy utilities company Naturgy entered into a multi-year agreement ensuring the regular delivery of US mainland-sourced LNG to Naturgy’s operational facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico – a town and a municipality on the southern coast of the island.

Representatives from Crowley have highlighted that the 130,400 cbm American Energy would run under the US Coast Guard Authorization Act of 1996.

What is more, the Florida-based energy and transportation player is said to already supply more than 94 million gallons of liquefied natural gas via its LNG truck-loading facility in Peñuelas.

It is understood that Crowley has invested more than $550 million to ‘advance’ trade in the commonwealth through LNG-powered boxships and related port infrastructure for its shipping and logistics service at the Isla Grande terminal.

Beyond this region, the company has been increasingly adopting green technological solutions as well as alternative energy sources for its ships in the United States. For instance, in June 2024, Crowley celebrated the christening of eWolf—an ABB-powered all-electric tugboat that was described as ‘America’s first’ unit of this type. The ceremony was held at the Port of San Diego.

