Crowley scores $638M contract to acquire ships for MARAD

July 29, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Florida-based Crowley Maritime Corporation has been awarded a multi-year, $638 million contract for vessel acquisition management (VAM) by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD).

As informed, Crowley will assist in the enhancement of the Ready Reserve Force (RRF), helping reduce the overall age of the fleet and increase ship reliability.

The number and the classes of the vessels and the sellers have not yet been disclosed.

To carry out the purchasing agreement, the company will use a new, proprietary system to assess, research and make purchasing recommendations.

Once the vessels are acquired, Crowley will oversee any required re-flagging, re-classification, modification and maintenance to ensure they are fit for service in compliance with U.S. Coast Guard, American Bureau of Shipping, and Defense Department requirements.

After ships enter the fleet, Crowley will maintain and operate the vessels on behalf of MARAD.

“A successful VAM program is important to the U.S. as a maritime nation, the maritime industry and Crowley as we mutually invest in the strength of our nation,” said Mike Golonka, vice president, government ship management in Crowley Solutions.

The company also noted that it will execute the contract with Swedish ferry operator Stena RoRo, British public service provider Serco and U.S.-based consulting firm Life Cycle Engineering (LCE).

