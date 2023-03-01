CRP Subsea scores contract for deepwater gas field in China

March 1, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

CRP Subsea has secured contracts from an undisclosed oil and gas original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to supply two solutions for a deepwater gas field in the South China Sea.

Illustration (Courtesy of CRP Subsea)

Engineering works are planned to begin this year at the company’s production facility in the Northwest of England, with the completion and deployment slated for mid-2023.

Integral buoyancy modules will be attached to dynamic and subsea isolation valve (SSIV) umbilicals to provide the required lazy wave configuration.

CRP Subsea explained that using an integral compliant clamping technology ensures a uniform clamping pressure, and eliminates the risk of damage to the umbilical.

“After a successful previous supply, this award is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our key customer. We are thrilled to have been chosen to supply two of our innovative solutions for this project. We look forward to developing our long-standing relationship built on trust and mutual success,” said Ben Stubbens, Sales Team Manager at CRP Subsea.

Integral buoyancy modules clamp directly to subsea pipelines providing buoyancy at specific locations.

CRP Subsea said that they combine the functions of the traditional clamp and buoyancy elements into one unit, so there is no need for a separate internal clamp assembly. This results in fewer component parts enabling faster and more cost-effective installation.

Integral buoyancy modules offer improved handling using an innovative lightweight installation tool, consequently providing enhanced safety.

These devices ensure the flexible pipe does not bend beyond the manufacturer’s desired minimum bend radius (MBR) during the project’s life cycle, in such a way as to optimize the fatigue performance of the flexible pipe.

From the most recent company-related news, it should be mentioned that CRP Subsea was acquired in November by UK-headquartered AIS as part of the company’s growth strategy and with the aim of expanding its range of subsea offerings.