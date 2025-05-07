Prysmian hand-picks CRP Subsea’s cable protection gear for Spanish interconnection project

Back to overview
May 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Italy-headquartered cable systems giant Prysmian has placed an order with the UK-headquartered CRP Subsea, part of AIS, for a cable protection solution, which will be used on the submarine power interconnection between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta, a Spanish city on the North African coast.

Illustration; Source: Prysmian

CRP Subsea describes the deal with the Italian giant as a significant order for the supply of 8.3 kilometers of its Uraduct cable protection system destined for the Ceuta submarine power interconnection, led by Red Eléctrica. The total system length comprises 90 kilometers of submarine cable and approximately 11 kilometers of land cable.

This solution is said to have been selected to protect sections of the submarine power cable as it traverses the Strait of Gibraltar at depths reaching 900 meters. Thanks to its abrasion and impact resistance, Uraduct is expected to ensure the cable’s durability and resilience in the challenging subsea environment.

According to the UK player, Prysmian has made use of Uraduct on many other projects due to the system’s proven reliability and ease of installation. Therefore, the Italian agent also opted to deploy this solution when a large quantity was required to address pressing cable protection needs in the Ceuta project, seen as a key part of Spain’s energy transition strategy, supporting the country’s 2030 sustainability goals.

Uraduct cable protection; Source: CRP Subsea/AIS

Sharon Smith, Sales Engineer at CRP Subsea, commented: “We are proud to support Prysmian in this crucial infrastructure project. When they faced urgent cable protection challenges, we responded quickly and efficiently to provide the necessary support. This order highlights our ability to deliver high-quality solutions on tight deadlines.”

CRP Subsea elaborates that the manufacturing of the Uraduct cable protection system will take place at its facility in the northwest of England, with engineering works already underway to ensure timely delivery. The first delivery is scheduled for July, with completion due by September 2025.

While claiming that this partnership demonstrates its dedication to supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure, the UK firm underlines that it also reinforces Uraduct’s position as “a trusted solution for submarine cable protection worldwide.”

This order comes shortly after CRP Subsea secured a contract with Shell for crushable foam wrap (CFW) to be deployed at a deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

The UK player has been a busy bee lately, winning new jobs, such as the one to provide a protection solution for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables and a fiber optic cable (FOC) for a subsea green electricity project between the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, the firm got an order for distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) destined for a deepwater oil field project offshore Brazil and another DBM order for a gas development in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Prysmian has also won multiple new assignments, including the one for a U.S. offshore wind project that enabled the latest addition to its cable-laying vessel (CLV) fleet to be loaded for the first time with submarine cable.

