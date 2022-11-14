CRP Subsea changes hands

November 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered AIS has acquired CRP Subsea as part of its growth strategy and with the aim of expanding its range of subsea offerings.

Based in Skelmersdale, England, CRP Subsea, formerly Trelleborg Offshore UK, delivers polymer and syntactic foam-based buoyancy and protection products for the offshore renewables and oil & gas industries.

“Considerable growth is expected in the offshore market, and the acquisition further strengthens AIS’ position in the industry, whilst ensuring our customers have access to a wider range of innovative subsea solutions. Indeed, AIS and CRP Subsea share DNA as forward thinking, innovative companies, and we will be stronger together,” said Andrew Bennion, AIS Group managing director.

According to AIS, with solutions such as buoyancy, floats, and bend protection, CRP’s range will complement and expand the company’s current subsea offerings that include cable protection, distributed buoyancy modules, insulation solutions, and AIS Bardot and Manuplas products.

“We are really excited about this new chapter for CRP Subsea as we join the AIS family. The move enables us to accelerate our growth ambitions towards the offshore energy sector, and the synergies between CRP Subsea and AIS will allow us to bring even greater value to our customers around the world,” John Drury, CRP Subsea’s managing director, stated.

From most recent company-related news it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of summer CRP Subsea secured several deepwater contracts to provide distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) in Brazil.

Manufacturing took place at the company’s facility in the North West of England.