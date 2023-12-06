CSBC’s methanol-fueled 2,500 TEU feeder design wins LR nod

December 6, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC for its 2,500 TEU feeder design with methanol propulsion, as part of a joint development project.

LR

The AiP was announced during Marintec China 2023.

As explained, the joint project signifies a major advancement in the Taiwanese shipbuilding industry, securing one of the first approvals for an alternative-fueled vessel built in Taiwan.

Approval for this vessel design is critical to the global supply chain, enabling the transport of cargo to smaller ports inaccessible to larger ships.

As part of the joint project, CSBC has collaborated with LR to enhance its design experience and confidence, working together on the approved design and jointly preparing for future challenges.

“LR is pleased to expand our successful collaboration with CSBC in the design of the 2,500 TEU feeder container ship. This approval was obtained through an in-depth certification process, including risk assessment for methanol application. We look forward to continuing to act as a trusted adviser in multiple future design projects for CSBC,” Zhang Xiaodong, LR’s Global Engineering Professional Manager, commented.

“In alignment with MEPC 80, aiming for zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, we recognise the significant task ahead. CSBC is delighted to have LR as a reliable partner, assisting us in identifying risks and providing design guidance as we develop new dual-fuel vessels. We look forward to continued collaboration with LR in future ship projects, establishing a proven track record,” Gordon Yuan, CSBC’s Design Department Director, said.

In a previous collaboration, LR and CSBC completed the AiP for a 50,000 dwt methanol-fueled oil tanker. These joint projects are said to showcase CSBC’s dedication to addressing market trends and rising to the challenge of achieving zero-emission shipping.