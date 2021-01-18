CSV Southern Ocean scores Boskalis charter

January 18, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Boskalis has awarded a charter contract to Bourbon and Oceanteam jointly-owned construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean.

Courtesy: Oceanteam

According to Oceanteam, works on this contract should commence in February 2021 for a period of approximately two months.

Boskalis’ primary activity under this contract will be the transport and installation of suction pile anchors and mooring chains.

Prior to this charter, the CSV Southern Ocean was working for Fugro offshore Australia.

Specifically, this deal with Boskalis will see the vessel execute the campaign in Asia.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, says: “I am pleased to secure this contract with Boskalis and further develop our business relationship and build up backlog in the region. CSV Southern Ocean has already proven its deepwater capabilities in 2018-2020 to full satisfaction of its previous clients.”

The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 construction support vessel has large subsea cranes (1 x 250 tonnes and 1 x 90/110 tonnes active heave compensated), full ROV spread, 2400 m2 deck space, approximately 10.000 tonnes DWT, as well as extensive accommodation.