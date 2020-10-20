Cyclades interconnection project wraps up second phase

October 20, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: ADMIE

Greek TSO ADMIE recently held the inaugural ceremony of the electrical interconnection of Greek island Naxos in the high voltage system, marking the completion of the second Phase of the Cyclades Interconnection project.

The Phase B of the Cyclades interconnection includes the installation of submarine cables between Naxos-Mykonos and Naxos-Paros, as well as the construction of a closed type substation (GIS) in Naxos.

It also includes the upgrade of the existing cable connection of Evia – Andros and Andros – Tinos, completed in early 2020.

In addition, the power supply of the islands of Heraklia, Schinoussa and Koufonisia is getting an upgrade. The project has a total budget of 68 million euros implemented with the co-financing of Greece and the European Union.

The Minister of Environment and Energy Kostis Hatzidakis and the Secretary General of Energy and Mineral Raw Materials, Alexandra Sdoukou, inaugurated the interconnection of Naxos with Mykonos and Paros, as well as the high voltage substation in Naxos.

Hellenic Cables

In 2018, Hellenic Cables won the contract for the supply of high voltage submarine cables for Phase B of the Cyclades interconnection.

The contract included the design, manufacturing, installation, protection, termination works and testing of approximately 52 kilometres of 150 kV AC three-core submarine cables, with XPLE insulation and an integrated 24 fiber optics cable.

The cables manufacturing took place at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece.

Having already completed important interconnection projects in Greece, such as the Phase A of the Cyclades interconnection (Tinos-Syros-Mykonos and Syros-Paros), Hellenic Cables currently implements the 150 kV interconnections of Crete to Peloponnese as well as the interconnection of Skiathos to Evia, both of which are expected to be completed within 2021.

Phase C of the Cyclades interconnection includes the completion of the interconnection by installation of a second submarine Lavrio – Syros cable, as well as the required connection works at Lavrio and Syros.

The goal of Phase C is to assure the necessary reliability in all operational conditions, depending on the evolution of demand on the interconnected islands.