Cyprus Subsea acquires four Seaglider AUVs

March 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Cyprus Subsea Consulting Services has acquired four Seaglider autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to unlock new long-duration subsea survey and monitoring capabilities for research and commercial organizations.

Source: Cyprus Subsea

The four M1 Seagliders, acquired in February, make one of the largest privately-owned fleets of its kind in Europe, Cyprus Subsea said.

The 1,000 meter-rated vehicles acquire ocean profile data such as temperature, salinity, and dissolved oxygen, as well as biogeochemical, biological, and acoustic data. Pilots onshore manage the onboard autopilot system and sensor payload configuration via satellite.

According to the company, the fleet enables customers to use glider capabilities for one-off or short-term projects without the need for investing in glider infrastructure or specialized staff.

Larger organizations may also benefit from leveraging the new fleet as a lower-cost alternative to maintaining internal glider capabilities all year round.

“For gliders to fulfill their full potential as a cost-effective, low carbon marine monitoring and research tool, the barriers to their usage must be reduced or removed. The learning curve and initial investment are too high for most, and we believe we can help by providing our expertise and assets as a turnkey solution anywhere in the world,” said Daniel Hayes, managing director of CSCS Ltd.

Cyprus Subsea said it is taking a flexible approach to the provision of its Seagliders, with related services including mission planning, launch/recovery, piloting, maintenance, training, in addition to data management, analysis and reporting all available according to project requirements.

The company’s DeepEcho Module for identifying and quantifying components of the marine ecosystem on a range of scales, the gListen Board and the UVP6-LP Underwater Vision Profiler will also be available as part of the rental packages.

