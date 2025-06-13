EIVA and Terradepth have partnered to integrate Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean platform with EIVA’s NaviSuite software
Terradepth and EIVA integrate platforms to speed up subsea data delivery

June 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Denmark-based EIVA and U.S. provider of ocean data management solutions Terradepth have partnered to integrate Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean platform with EIVA’s NaviSuite software, aiming to automate the full subsea-to-cloud data workflow. 

Source: Terradepth

According to Terradepth, the integration is designed to accelerate data delivery, cut turnaround times, and give non-expert users direct access to processed subsea insights.

A live demonstration session will feature EIVA’s Vice President of Product, Ole Kristensen; Pat Jennings, Senior Account Executive at Terradepth; and Jason Duplechin, Senior Manager for Data Management Solutions at Oceaneering.

Duplechin will provide industry insight on automation and rapid data delivery as critical tools for handling operational challenges and future demands.

“By combining the robust processing and acquisition capabilities of NaviSuite with the powerful, cloud-based data management, 3D visualization, and collaboration features of Absolute Ocean, we’re enabling a smarter, more connected offshore workflow,” said Christian Thomsen, CEO of EIVA. 

“This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and to delivering real value to our clients.”

The combined system is said to enable subsea data to be processed in NaviSuite and then streamed directly into Absolute Ocean. End users can view pre-processed datasets as acquisition is underway, reducing the decision-making window from days to minutes.

“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify the entire data workflow, providing our clients with actionable insights quicker and at a lower cost,” said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth. 

“This integration with EIVA’s NaviSuite reflects our focus on enabling faster, more accurate, subsea data-driven decisions.”

Just recently, Terradepth won a multi-year master services agreement for the provision of geospatial data with an undisclosed offshore energy company. 

