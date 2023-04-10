DACKS splashes OOCL’s newest 24,188 TEU mega containership

April 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) has launched the newest 24,188 TEU mega containership for Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

DACKS

As informed, the launching ceremony took place at the company’s yard on 8 April. The ship is the second 24,188TEU container ship built and launched by DACKS.

The vessel has a total length of 399.99 meters, a width of 61.3 meters, and a molded depth of 33.2 meters. It is capable of carrying up to 24,188 twenty-foot container boxes.The design of the ship incorporates a newly developed energy-saving bulbous bow, propeller front shroud and other energy-saving devices.

Through a series of new technology applications, the company expects that additional carbon dioxide emission reductions will be achieved.

DACKS has also incorporated low-resistance line optimization on the ship and adopted a self-developed hull structure life-cycle intelligent safety management system.

To remind, OOCL ordered five 23,000 TEU boxships at COSCO shipbuilding yards in China back in 2020, with three ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) assigned for construction at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. (NACKS) yard and the remaining two at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering.

The first of the 24,188 TEU giants was delivered in February this year. The vessel OOCL Spain was delivered at the No.2 outfitting quay in Nantong, China.

