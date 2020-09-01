Daehan Shipbuilding, DNV GL join forces on developing small-scale LPG carriers

September 1, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: DNV GL

Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding has entered into a joint development project with classification society DNV GL to develop small-size LPG carriers.

The JDP process will commence from early September 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2020.

Due to tightened emission regulations and a shale gas boom, the demand for LPG and LNG carriers is expected to increase. A hike in freight rates also stimulates the growth in LPG carrier orders.

To keep pace with this industrial trend and seize opportunities, Daehan Shipbuilding has decided to diversify its ship type lines and start to develop LPG carriers.

“DHSC already established its position as a reliable shipbuilder with the capability to build different ship types other than gas carriers. As the industry is changing rapidly, we are now strengthening our competitiveness by developing LPG carriers and show our technological competence to ship owners,” said Seong Jeong, DHSC President & CEO.

DNV GL will review the basic and detailed designs for the vessels in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations and provide technical advice and recommendations to help enhance the design development.

About one fifth of the global gas carrier fleet is sailing with DNV GL class, totaling 18 million GT.