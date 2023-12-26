Damen embraces innovation with Zeabuz’s tech for autonomous sailing

December 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch shipbuilding company Damen and Norwegian tech provider Zeabuz have joined forces to study new maritime solutions for autonomous sailing.

Zeabuz

Damen and Zeabuz are on a mission to enable autonomous operations on different levels in the coming years.

Specifically, Zeabuz specializes in software for autonomous maritime operations. The company aims to introduce autonomous solutions to support the establishment of a robust foundation and enable swift scalability of the technology across diverse application areas.

According to Damen, autonomy holds the potential to revolutionize vessel operations by enhancing safety protocols, optimizing asset effectiveness, and paving the way for the creation of new business models.

The industry’s growing interest in autonomous and technologically advanced solutions underlines the need for collaboration between partners.

The exploration process will encompass rigorous testing, analysis, and collaborative projects. The goal is to pinpoint areas where Damen’s knowledge in systems integration can potentially bolster and enhance Zeabuz’s technology.

“This collaboration represents the next step in the exciting strategic endeavours of Damen’s journey towards embracing innovation. As the collaborative efforts progress, the interaction between Damen and Zeabuz holds the promise of unlocking transformative applications, reshaping the maritime landscape, and setting new benchmarks for advanced and autonomous maritime technology,” Damen stated.

Damen has recently launched its fully electric service operations vessel (SOV) with offshore charging capabilities. The design of the ship, dubbed the world’s first fully electric SOV capable of charging offshore, was presented at this year’s Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.