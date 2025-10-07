Damen on construction duty for vessel pair destined to support Woodside’s Gulf of Mexico ops

Back to overview
October 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group is in charge of building two next-generation offshore support tugs (OSTs) for work in the Gulf of Mexico. These vessels will lend Woodside Energy, an Australian energy giant, a helping hand in carrying out deepwater activities.

Offshore support tug (OST) 120; Source: Damen

The shipbuilder’s vessel design won Woodside’s trust, thanks to Chomex Marino, the Dutch player’s longstanding partner that submitted the firm’s design, which went on to secure a tender with the Australian firm for a 15-year time charter contract for multipurpose offshore support vessels in the Gulf of Mexico.

As a result, Damen Shipyards Group has now signed a contract with Chomex Marino for the construction of two OST 120 vessels it developed in response to the operational requirements of Woodside Energy, which is developing the Trion project in Mexico.

Marnix Brouwer, Damen Shipyards’ Area Manager North America, commented: “We are very excited to be working with our valued partners in what we anticipate will mark the introduction of a new class in offshore support, focused on versatility and operational efficiency.

“We foresee increasing demand for offshore tugs with a wider set of capabilities and are grateful to both Woodside and Chomex Marino for the opportunity to deliver a new solution to the industry.”

The Dutch giant will build the new ships, which are anticipated to play a key role in unlocking the potential of deepwater operations in Mexico, at the Albwardy Damen shipyard in the United Arab Emirates, said to meet the Australian energy firm’s robust HSSEQ, project management, and risk management standards.

With a length of 67 meters, a beam of 18 meters, a bollard pull of 120 tonnes ahead and astern, and 250 square meters of free deck space, the Damen OST 120 is presented as being developed from the keel up as a highly versatile vessel capable of a wide range of activities in the offshore energy sector.

Fausto Correa, General Manager of Chomex Marino, and Marnix Brouwer from Damen Shipyards; Courtesy of Damen

While highlighting that its OST 120 is designed for exceptional seakeeping and strong DP2-performance in severe offshore conditions, the Dutch shipbuilder explains that the vessel is capable of safely handling mooring lines and cargo hoses.

The ship is also capable of hose maintenance, tanker assistance during tandem offloading operations, remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) deployment, standby services, oil spill response, as well as a wide range of supply and replenishment missions, such as crew and bulk cargo transfers.

Damen claims that a special feature of the OST 120 is its ability to store and transfer chemicals in-field, allowing Woodside to run its operations with one less chemical supply vessel, resulting in a lower emissions footprint.

Fausto Correa, General Manager of Chomex Marino, underlined: “It has been a pleasure to work with Damen and we are grateful for a vessel design which satisfies the design requirements of both Woodside and Chomex Marino.

“With a 100% Mexican crew onboard these vessels, we look forward to seeing our new Damen OST 120 vessels in operation, making a positive impact to the Mexican maritime industry.”

Damen has had a busy season, as illustrated by the completion of four bulk carrier retrofits undertaken alongside its partners, including Atal Solutions, for BAM Shipping.

Before this, the Dutch giant secured its second all-electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 with the UAE-based Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping.

