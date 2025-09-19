Damen
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Damen and AAAPropulsion join forces to ‘boost’ electric pod propulsion efficiency

Damen and AAAPropulsion join forces to ‘boost’ electric pod propulsion efficiency

Collaboration
September 19, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Netherlands-based shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has entered into an agreement with compatriot electric propulsion systems manufacturer AAAPropulsion to apply the latter company’s propulsion solution on the former’s electric tugs.

Courtesy of Damen

As disclosed, the two partners have teamed up to see how AAAPropulsion’s system called A-Pod can be integrated onto Damen’s electric tugboats with the overarching aim of improving efficiency.

Per AAAPropulsion, the A-Pod solution is a 360°azimuthing thruster system with an integrated electric motor that is meant for installation in the lower POD housing and cooled by the outer water.

The system, according to Damen, has the potential to minimize drag, which can improve efficiency, and to ‘enhance’ a vessel’s stability due to its lower center of gravity.

As informed, after the installation of the A-Pod into Damen’s electric tugs as well as workboats, the Dutch vessel construction major said that the ensuing goal would be to expand the application of this system to other market segments.

As a growing part of its transition to engineering and building environmentally friendly maritime solutions, Damen Shipyards Group has specialized in electric vessels, including tugs, ferries as well as units from other ship types.

It is understood that the company’s efforts in electrification fall under the scope of its ‘E3’ umbrella vision, i.e., producing eco-friendly, efficient, and economically viable maritime solutions.

Over the past year, Damen has completed, launched and/or delivered several newbuildings. For instance, in April 2024, the shipbuilding player splashed the fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513, hailed as Europe’s ‘first’ all-electric tugboat. The unit—named the Volta 1—was constructed for the Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

What is more, Damen is also working on a quartet of hybrid electric Island Class vessels for Canada’s BC Ferries. As reported at the time, the builder would complete the units at a yard in Romania. The Dutch player had won the contract in mid-January last year. The keel laying ceremony for the first two ships of the series was held at the very beginning of November 2024.

Most recently, the second unit of the series hit the water for the first time. In total, as noted, the newbuild is the eighth Island Class vessel that Damen has constructed for the Canadian ferry operator, having previously completed a sextet of these ships.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles