Damen to deliver another all-electric tug to Noatum Maritime

April 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Dutch shipbuilding major Damen Shipyards Group and the UAE-based Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, have agreed on the delivery of a second, all-electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513.

At 25 meters, this tug is said to be “very compact and well-suited” to the modern terminal operation handling the world’s largest ships. Featuring a patented Damen Twin Fin skeg and double bow concept, it reportedly offers “ample” strength with 70+ tonnes bollard pull. According to Damen, the tug can complete two or more assignments on a single charge and can be recharged in just two hours.

Noatum Maritime took delivery of its first RSD-E Tug 2513 in July 2024. As informed, the tug was tested in harsh environmental conditions, with summer ambient temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, and it received a Guinness World Record title for ‘Most Powerful Electric Tugboat.’

Commenting on the new deal, Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards Group, stated: “We are honoured by this agreement from Noatum Maritime for a second RSD-E Tug 2513. We are looking forward to this next chapter in the development of the productive and long-term relationship between our two organisations, with a joint vision on a sustainable and cost-efficient maritime future.”

To note, Noatum Maritime seeks to establish itself as a pioneer in sustainable harbor operations and accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient maritime solutions.

This April, the company announced the acquisition of the “region’s first” all-electric hydrofoiling pilot boat and revealed the purchase of two all-electric tug boats, which are expected to support its decarbonization efforts and contribute to sustainability goals.

