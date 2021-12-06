Danes issue UXO consultancy call

December 6, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

HOFOR Vind has issued a tender looking for UXO consultancy services for the Aflandshage offshore wind project, set to be located 12 kilometers east of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Aflandshage offshore wind farm will comprise between 26 and 45 wind turbines and will have a total installed capacity of up to 300 MW.

HOFOR is inviting companies to submit their applications expressing interest and providing documentation in order to be prequalified to participate in the tender aimed at establishing a contract for UXO consultancy services.

The duration of the contract will be for a period of 20 months.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 13 December at 16:00 local time.

The Aflandshage project is expected to be connected to the electricity grid at the Avedøre Power Station. The offshore wind farm is planned to be linked to the grid at the existing 132 kV station via a new 33 or 66 kV / 132 kV transformer station.

The public consultation on the environmental impact report for the Danish offshore wind farm is currently open and will close on 20 February 2022.

HOFOR expects the project to deliver its first power by 2025.