Danish wave energy firm gears up for final PTO testing

March 27, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Danish wave energy technology company Exowave is entering an important phase of developing its wave energy technology, as the power take-off (PTO) system is set for wet testing in the coming weeks. 

Source: Exowave

“We’re thrilled to share that the PTO assembly is progressing exceptionally well—faster than expected—thanks to Exowave’s robust design and engineering, as well as the outstanding professionalism and support from Semco Maritime,” Exowave said.

Backed by funding from EUDP – Det Energiteknologiske Udviklings- og Demonstrationsprogram, the project is moving toward its final acceptance test in May. If successful, it is said to mark a step forward in reaching technology readiness level 7 (TRL7) and advancing wave energy as a stable renewable source.

“The upcoming final acceptance test in May marks another step toward Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL7) and the practical application of wave energy systems,” Gugler Water Turbines said in a social media post.

Both companies emphasized the collaborative effort behind the development, with Exowave highlighting the engineering contributions of Gugler and Semco Maritime. The results of the upcoming tests will determine the next steps toward commercialization.

In January, Exowave partnered with AquaX Energy Americas to establish a joint venture (JV), AquaX JV, to deploy wave energy solutions across North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. 

