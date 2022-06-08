Daphne Technology wins DNV AiP for onboard methane abatement tech

June 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society DNV has granted approval in principle (AiP) to Swiss-Norwegian climate tech startup Daphne Technology (DT) for the onboard installation of its methane abatement technology, SlipPure.

Courtesy of Daphne Technology

The AiP was presented to Daphne Technology at the Posidonia trade fair in Athens on 7 June.

Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution is a novel technological approach to removing methane emissions from LNG-powered marine vessels’ exhaust gas.

LNG-fuelled engines emit methane, a process that causes unburnt methane, which is not fully combusted in the engines, to leak into the exhaust gas.

Methane contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, a hazardous air pollutant and greenhouse gas. Methane slip has been significantly reduced in modern engines. However, it still remains a significant concern in operating LNG fuelled vessels.

LNG carriers and LNG-fuelled ships can now benefit from the Swiss – Norwegian company’s methane abatement technology. SlipPure can also be combined with carbon capture technologies making IMO GHG 2050 goals achievable today.

“The transition to sustainable energy sources is fundamentally reshaping the global economy. A dramatic reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is necessary to reach Real-Zero,” Mario Michan, CEO and Founder of Daphne Technology, commented.

“The Approval in Principle demonstrates that our technology can be installed on vessels meeting DNV’s … rules for the classification of ships, and is an important milestone for Daphne Technology, bringing us a step closer to deploying and commercialising our SlipPure system. We believe our technology can help address the climate challenge in the maritime and other hard-to-decarbonise industries.”

Courtesy of Daphne Technology

“As the maritime industry continues its drive towards decarbonisation, the use of lower carbon intensity fuels is essential,” Martin Cartwright, Global Business Director Gas Carriers and FSRUs at DNV Maritime, said.

“LNG is a key transition fuel to cut GHGs and other emissions to air today, with the potential to become a net-zero option as more Bio- and E-LNG comes online. LNG fuelled vessel orders have developed rapidly over the last several years, and reducing their operational emission by reducing methane slip will only enhance the GHG benefits over conventionally fuelled vessels.”

AiP is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realised.