DCSA: New standards enable just-in-time arrivals

November 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a non-profit group established to further digitalisation of container shipping technology standards, has published interface standards and messaging application programming interface (API) specifications for all 50 event timestamps.

They address the 6 main parts of a port call:

Berth arrival planning

Pilot boarding place arrival and service planning

Pilot boarding place and berth arrival execution

Start cargo operations and services

Services and port departure planning

Port departure execution

As explained, the interface standards allow carriers, ports, terminals and other service providers involved in a port call to exchange event data in a uniform way, enabling automated data exchange.

The complete framework of just-in-time port call standards supports digital port call planning, increased operational efficiency and optimal resource utilisation.

It is the next major milestone in the effort to achieve a more transparent vessel voyage ecosystem following the 2020 publication of DCSA Standards for Operational Vessel Schedules, which enable automatic sharing of schedule information between vessel operators and their partners. By moving container shipping towards a more efficient port call process, DCSA standards enable container ships to optimise their steaming speed, thereby lowering fuel consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To provide a global industry framework that preserves investments, DCS A collaborated with the International Taskforce Port Call Optimization (ITPCO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to align port call data definitions to existing standards. The standards are being tested by carriers, ports and terminal operators at multiple ports around the world.

“Achieving just-in-time port calls requires accurate, real-time communication between carriers, ports and terminals,” Phanthian Zuesongdham, Head of Division Port Process Solution of Hamburg Port Authority, commented.

“DCSA digital standards are key to enabling this level of communication on a global scale. We are excited to be part of this effort to test the efficacy of their standards for optimising a very important container shipping process.”

“Customers of shipping services want visibility and predictability; having a complete set of standards for port calls is an important step towards improving the efficiency and accuracy of data exchange between all parties,” Thomas Bagge, CEO of DCSA, said.

“The port call is the perfect way to showcase how critical it is to have an interoperable technology framework that enables seamless communication and cross-stakeholder collaboration. By adopting DCSA standards for Just-In-Time Port Calls, Operational Vessel Schedules and Track & Trace, the industry will see an emerging digital ecosystem where these activities turn into collaborative, data-driven, digital processes.”

“Carriers, ports, terminals, service providers and customers of container shipping alike will gain efficiency, cargo visibility and cost savings. Digitalisation also improves sustainability through better communication and planning, thereby reducing fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and paper waste.”

DCSA member carriers include MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen, Yang Ming, HMM and ZIM.