Deep Down gets $1.7 million order for Gulf of Mexico

February 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered subsea equipment specialist Deep Down has received an order to deliver installation equipment and services in the Gulf of Mexico to an undisclosed client.

The order is valued at more than $1.7 million and all activities are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Part of the scope is being performed in collaboration with other contractors at an overseas facility, Deep Down said.

The Houton-based company has not revealed any other information about the client or the project.

“This award highlights the continued confidence our customers place in our team’s ability to provide integrated solutions that span the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of subsea production equipment,” said Charles Njuguna, president and CEO of Deep Down.

“With the easing of travel restrictions across the globe, we maintain the ability to deploy our highly experienced teams anywhere in the world in support of our customers’ projects.”

