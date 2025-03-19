Illustration; Source: KOIL Energy
Home Subsea US subsea firm’s ‘cornerstone product’ going to Gulf of America’s oil & gas operator

March 19, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Houston-based subsea energy equipment and services specialist KOIL Energy Solutions, formerly Deep Down, has received an order for its subsea distribution equipment, which will be deployed at an oil and gas project in the Gulf of America, formerly known as the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Illustration; Source: KOIL Energy

The Houston-headquartered player did not reveal the exact value of the deal it describes as significant, which will enable it to supply multi-quick connector (MQC) plates once more to an undisclosed U.S. independent energy company.

The scope of work for this project encapsulates engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing, which will be carried out at the firm’s manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The final delivery is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Erik Wiik, President and CEO of KOIL Energy, commented: “This award is particularly exciting for several reasons. Firstly, it represents a repeat order from a valued client, showcasing their continued trust in our capabilities.

“Secondly, it features our advanced 20,000 psi technology, highlighting our commitment to innovation. Lastly, as the MQC is a cornerstone product within the subsea controls segment, this achievement paves the way for further growth.”

20,000 psi MQC plate; Courtesy of KOIL Energy

As the contract award entails equipment designed to control the high-pressure systems of an offshore field in the Gulf of America, KOIL is adamant that the MQC plates will play “a critical role” in the subsea infrastructure.

This will be accomplished by distributing hydraulic control fluid to regulate oil and gas production and chemical injections to support flow assurance requirements.

The latest U.S. assignment comes shortly after KOIL joined forces with Norway’s SubseaDesign to speed up advancements in subsea technology.

At the end of last year, the Houston-based player secured an order to supply subsea distribution manifolds to an oil and gas company in West Africa.

