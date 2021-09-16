DeepOcean inks subsea cable repair deal with Equinor

September 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has secured a frame agreement contract by Equinor to provide contingency equipment and services for handling high-voltage subsea cables utilized for offshore renewables and oil and gas.

The contract covers the provision of handling equipment and personnel for subsea high-voltage cable contingency operations, such as subsea cutting, retrieval, on deck cable handling for cable repair, and deployment /laying of subsea high-voltage cable.

DeepOcean will also provide a core organization to manage the contract and ensure the readiness of the handling equipment.

In addition, the company’s subsea base facilities at Killingøy will be used to store the equipment.

The initial area of operations will focus on Northern Europe, with an option to extend operations worldwide dependent on Equinor’s requirements for emergency cable repair preparedness across the globe.

“The renewables segment and associated electrification of offshore installations is a key focus area for Equinor and many other energy companies. DeepOcean has a clear ambition and strategy to support our clients in their quest for greener energy,” said DeepOcean’s commercial director for subsea services, Rolf Ivar Sørdal.

“We are pleased that Equinor trusts DeepOcean with this award, requiring an agile, flexible and quality-minded organization. We look forward to starting a ’new chapter’ in our relationship with Equinor and we will do our utmost to ensure this relationship is a success.”

The contract has a duration of three years with options to extend with up to four additional years.

Equinor will manage and operate the deal on behalf of the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool members who also may call upon services provided by the agreement. Various studies may also be provided under the contract.