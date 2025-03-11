DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi launch advanced, 24-meter unmanned surface vessel
Back to overview
Home Subsea DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi launch advanced, 24-meter unmanned surface vessel

DeepOcean, Solstad and Østensjø Rederi launch advanced, 24-meter unmanned surface vessel

Vessels
March 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi have christened and launched their advanced, 24-meter-long unmanned surface vessel (USV) Challenger, following several years of development.

Source: Solstad

GONDAN Shipbuilders started the construction of the USV in March 2024, following the order from USV A/S, a joint venture of DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, in a project that focuses on improving subsea operations, targeting a reduction of CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional methods.

The USV was floated out at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard on February 26, with the naming ceremony following on March 8.

“We are happy to announce the launch and christening of the USV Challenger (Unmanned Surface Vessel). After several years of development, the 24-meter-long vessel has been launched at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Spain,” Solstad reported.

Source: Solstad

As the long-term charterer, DeepOcean said it was working with several energy operators to explore commercial opportunities for the Challenger in the coming years. Aker BP will be pioneering the USV.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel will feature a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, allowing remote operation and autonomy of up to 30 days at sea.

The USV, launch and recovery system (LARS), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) will be operated from the Remote Operations Center (ROC) at Killingøy, Norway, owned by Remota, which now includes a dedicated room specifically designed for USV operations.

Solstad will support Remota with technical management of the vessel.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles