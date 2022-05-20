DEME on survey mission offshore Ireland

May 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Group’s DP2 jack-up vessel Neptune is about to begin a geotechnical site investigation survey at the Arklow Bank Phase 2 offshore wind project in the Irish Sea.

Source: Arklow Bank’s Marine Notice

The aim of the survey is to provide site investigation information to facilitate the development of the Arklow Bank Wind Park off Wicklowcoast.

Survey work is expected to start at the end of this month and to be completed by the end of August, weather dependant.

Activities will include drilling approximately eight boreholes at four discrete locations within the hatched area.

The 60-meter long Neptune will be operating 24 hours per day during the survey works.

Arklow Bank Phase 2 builds on the existing seven-turbine 25 MW Arklow Bank Phase 1, Ireland’s first and only operating offshore wind farm, which SSE co-developed with GE Energy in 2004 as a demonstrator project.

The project is located approximately 6 to 15 kilometers off the coast of Arklow and covers an area approximately 27 kilometers long and 2.5 kilometers wide.

The wind farm is planned to have a maximum capacity of up to 800 MW and consist of up to 62 turbines.

SSE Renewables recently confirmed plans to apply for a Maritime Area Consent (MAC) for the project under Ireland’s new consenting regime and will therefore commission the project in 2028 and not in 2025 as initially planned.

