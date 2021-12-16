DEME completes Dogger Bank inter-array cable trifecta

December 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Offshore has won the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the inter-array cables at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK.

The scope of work includes the supply of approximately 250 kilometers of 66 kV inter-array cables and all related accessories for the 1.2 GW project.

Cable manufacturing is set to start in 2023, with installation expected to be carried out in 2025 by the company’s DP3 cable installation vessel Living Stone.

DEME will also deliver 650 kilometers of inter-array cables for the Dogger Bank A and B phases.

“We are delighted to award the contract for the supply, installation and protection of the inter-array cables at Dogger Bank C wind farm to DEME Offshore, extending our existing relationship with DEME on phases A and B to the third phase of this project,“ said Simon Bailey, commercial director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

“This will ensure continued synergies across the construction activities of the offshore wind farm, including the deployment of DEME’s state-of-the-art cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’ which will install the almost 250 km of 66 kV inter-array cables required to connect Dogger Bank C’s offshore turbines.”

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago NKT confirms Dogger Bank C export cable order Posted: 5 months ago

Dogger Bank C is the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project, the world’s largest offshore wind farm under development more than 130 kilometers off the North East coast of England.

The wind farm is being developed in three 1.2 GW phases, A, B and C. Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).

At the beginning of November, SSE and Equinor announced the sell-down of a combined 20% share in Dogger Bank C to Eni (10% each). The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022, subject to regulatory and lenders approvals and customary purchase price adjustments.

Eni will enter the asset effective from the completion of the sell-down transaction. Once complete, the new overall shareholding in Dogger Bank C will be SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).

All three phases are expected to be completed by March 2026.