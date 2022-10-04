DEME places order for sustainable fallpipe vessel

October 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME has taken the decision to invest in a new DP fallpipe vessel by purchasing and converting a bulk carrier, as part of its commitment to rejuvenate its fleet for the offshore energy industry.

DEME has signed an agreement with Singapore’s Pax Ocean Shipyards and the vessel will enter the yard in late October to undergo extensive conversion works.

The fallpipe vessel will be equipped with a central fallpipe system plus a large, inclined fallpipe in order to allow pre- and post-lay activities using rocks with larger diameters close to subsea structures.

It is set to join the DEME fleet in the first half of 2024.

According to the company, the new vessel will be fully compliant with the latest emission standards and feature the latest environmental technology, including a battery pack for fuel efficiency and more sustainable operations.

DEME currently operates the Flintstone, Rollingstone and Seahorse fallpipe vessels.