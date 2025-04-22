A vessel at port
Strategic Marine delivers vessel duo to Thai player

April 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered two fast crew boats (FCBs) to Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a subsidiary of Thailand’s Prima Marine Group.

TMS Chana naming ceremony; Source: Strategic Marine via LinkedIn

According to the Singaporean player, this milestone reinforces the ongoing collaboration between Strategic Marine, Prima Marine Group, and TMS as they work together to provide innovative and efficient vessels tailored to the demands of the offshore sector in Thailand and beyond.

Following the handover of the first two fourth-generation FCBs, TMS RANOD and TMS RAMAN, in 2024, two more 42-meter vessels have made their way to Thai player’s fleet. TMS’s fleet now comprises 17 crew boats and two 300-pax accommodation barges stationed near offshore rigs.

The Thai firm says it has been expanding rapidly to support offshore petroleum exploration, production, and platform maintenance operations.

“As we continue to strengthen our partnership with Truth Maritime Services and Prima Marine Group, we are proud to see our vessels contributing to their operational success. The delivery of these new crew boats is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving demands of the offshore industry,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

One of the new additions, TMS CHANA, was named on February 21, 2025.

Naming ceremony of TMS Chana

Strategic Marine believes the latest delivery further reinforces its reputation as a trusted global shipbuilder, continuously supporting its partners’ growth with high-performance vessels. 

The FCBs were designed with an optimized hull and Z-Bow for what Strategic Marine says is superior fuel efficiency and seakeeping. The vessels can accommodate up to 70 offshore personnel in business-class comfort, with reinforced decks for increased cargo capacity and future Gyro stabilizer and walk-to-work system integration.

In October 2024, Strategic Marine delivered an FCB to Brunei’s Amarco. The fourth-generation Amarco S1 was said to bring advanced maritime technology and sustainability features to the Bruneian market.

