‘Demonisation’ of oil & gas seen as misleading: Is CO2 the main culprit responsible for climate change or the sun?
Following the heatwaves that besieged the world this summer, the cause, climate change, seemed easy to determine and wheels were put into motion to intensify efforts to combat it by urging the globe to curb its emissions footprint. However, three new research papers challenge this remedy by pointing a potential finger at the changes in solar activity as the primary cause of climate change. Should we put all the blame for the climate crisis on the sun’s shoulders? Is human life really at risk by climate ideologues? Will net-zero efforts lead the world astray or will they help mitigate a climate disaster?
