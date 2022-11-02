DHL purchases 60 million litres of sustainable marine fuel for greener ocean freight

November 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and GoodShipping are expanding their partnership on sustainable shipping via insetting with 60 million litres of sustainable marine fuel.

With the latest purchase of sustainable marine fuel, DHL expects to reduce a total of 180,000 tonnes of CO2e TtW in shipping until 2024.

This is said to be equivalent to the amount of fossil fuel used to fuel ten container vessels on their journey from Asia to Europe.

To reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, DHL said it will spend €7 billion on sustainable fuels and technologies by 2030.

DHL Global Forwarding and GoodShipping have been working together on greener ocean freight via insetting for five years.

“In 2017, we were the first logistics company to work with GoodShipping. An important lever in reducing our CO2 emissions is the use of sustainable fuel and GoodShipping’s insetting service complements us perfectly in this regard. They have a thorough and controlled process, meet our high sustainability standards, and they share the same goal of making logistics emission-free. We are very proud to now continue and intensify this cooperation”, said Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding.

The companies also revealed their aim to pilot a new insetting accounting framework of the Smart Freight Centre.

As explained, the new framework transfers the approach of allocating emission reductions from sustainable fuels to specific customers by decoupling the accounting of the fuels’ environmental attributes from their physical flow to a general industry standard.

In that way, customers can contribute to and report on emission reductions in their transport value chain even if the reduction is not physically linked to their specific transport activity.

“DHL Global Forwarding really steps up as a frontrunner in the freight forwarding industry with this commitment”, commented Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodShipping.

“DHL’s goal to achieve net zero-emission logistics by 2050 made them a perfect partner for a strategic and mutually beneficial long-term collaboration. We can only have the greatest respect for the leadership demonstrated by this huge commitment from DHL, deepening our collaboration even further.”

