Direct CO2 measurement system on ships wins KR approval

May 10, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has awarded Singapore-based Marine Technology Solution a type approval certificate for its direct and continuous CO2 emission measurement system called Carbon Lens.

Illustration. Source: IMO/Flickr

The certificate, which was awarded based on the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) NOx Technical Code and Guidelines from KR, is the first of its kind to be awarded to a manufacturer.

Carbon Lens continuously analyses and records the flow of emitted CO2 from each stack of a vessel, taking into account its temperature and exhaust pressure. This data is then live-streamed from the vessel to designated recipients ashore.

By utilizing this system, recorded and reported data will be more immediately available and more accurate, offering a significant improvement on the current ‘best-guess techniques’ employed by many emission reporting companies at the moment, according to KR.

Being able to accurately measure and report CO2 emission levels from vessels is increasingly important to ship owners, managers and charterers, as they will be required to provide detailed emission reports to regulators. Accurate data will also help the relevant parties to better estimate their carbon offset requirements when executing carbon trading strategies.

“We believe that this direct and continuous emission monitoring system developed by Marine Technology Solutions offers a meaningful step to reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime industry,” Yeon Tae KIM, Executive Vice President of KR’s technical division, commented.

“Receiving the Type Approval from KR for Carbon Lens verifies our … solution’s effectiveness and we are confident that our system will assist the ship owners and operators to better meet the relevant emission requirements in place,” a spokesperson for Marine Technology Solutions said.

