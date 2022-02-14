Disney Cruise Line’s 1st LNG-fueled ship launched at Meyer Werft

February 14, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

German cruise shipbuilding group Meyer Werft has launched Disney Wish, the first LNG-fueled vessel for U.S.-based Disney Cruise Line.

The Disney Wish is the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and the first to run on LNG as fuel. It is also the third one Meyer Werft built for the world’s largest entertainment company.

Moreover, the Disney Wish is the first of three Disney ships to feature a low-emission LNG propulsion.

The German shipyard will build the remaining two throughout 2025. All three ships will be at approximately 144,000 gross tonnes, slightly larger than the previous cruise ships of the company.

The cruise ship will sail its maiden voyage on 14 July 2022, followed by an inaugural season.

“We are pleased to have reached a further step towards the completion of the ship with the undocking. It will then be the fifth ship that Meyer Werft will have delivered during the corona pandemic. We are convinced that the Disney Wish will surprise the cruise industry and Disney fans with a number of special features,” said Jan Meyer, managing director of the shipyard.

The new ship has 1,250 cabins.