H2Carrier and Eurowind to develop green marine fuels

March 31, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Norway-based company H2Carrier and Danish renewable energy project developer Eurowind Energy have agreed to cooperate on making the marine fuel market greener.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop green fuels from wind and solar power. Specifically, they will perform a technical and commercial study of converting renewable wind power to green ammonia by use of H2Carrier’s floating production unit, the P2XFloater.

The parties want to enable e-ammonia for the maritime sector using the European wind sector and solar resources as feedstock for the P2XFloater. The floating production vessel is for safe industry-scale ammonia production.

We are excited to join forces with Eurowind with the aim of offering green ammonia to the industrial and marine fuel market. Eurowinf Energy has access to a primary market with + 25,000 kilometres of coastline which, matched with the P2XFloater system, represent major opportunities for near-shore production of low carbon fuels,” said H2Carrier CEO Marten Lunde.

Henrik Lykke Sorensen from Eurowind added: “P2XFloater provides Eurowind with the opportunity for a fast-track development of renewable power resources and enables us to participate in the rapidly growing market for low carbon fuels.”

