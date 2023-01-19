DNV certifies first Danish CO2 storage project

January 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Project Greensand, a CO2 storage project being developed in Denmark, has received safety certification from DNV for its pilot phase.

DNV has confirmed that the safety of the design and components meets Danish legislation as well as Danish and international standards.

The awarding of the Statement of Conformity also applies to the safety and health of personnel and major environmental incidents, among other things.

“We must have the best in the field to vouch for safety. The independent verification from DNV is a decisive step, so that we can continue the work to store CO2 in the Danish underground – and show that we can make a significant contribution to the green transition by storing CO2. The complexity of our solutions is high, and it is a great recognition to have our work verified,” said Soeren Reinhold Poulsen, Project Director at Project Greensand.

The verification of Project Greensand’s pilot phase is said to be the culmination of a long process in which DNV followed the work to develop, design and test the elements for transporting and storing CO2.

“Our contribution to Project Greensand is a priority for DNV. This is in continuation of our long-standing collaboration with INEOS and several of the other partners in the Greensand consortium,” said Mick Cramer Jakobsen, DNV’s regional head of customer relations.

“We are proud to be able to contribute with our expertise and guidance so that we can help the energy industry’s green transition and the work to achieve Denmark’s climate goals.”

The award comes a month after the Danish Energy Agency awarded Project Greensand the country’s first-ever permit for CO2 storage.

INEOS E&P and Wintershall Dea applied for a permit on 30 August 2022 in order to test, develop and demonstrate that CO2 can be stored in the former Nini West oil field in the North Sea.

The permit allows up to 15,000 tonnes of CO2 to be injected in the project’s pilot phase and is valid for a period of four months, expiring on 1 April 2023.

A new monitoring technology said to ensure more frequent checks of the future CO2 storage and result in less impact on the environment is currently being tested for the project.