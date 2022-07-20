DNV verifies Signal Ocean’s estimates of ship CO2 emissions

July 20, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The algorithm underpinning Signal Ocean’s estimates of vessel CO2 emissions has been verified as meeting IMO guidelines by classification society DNV.

Illustration. Courtesy of IMO

The calculation considers all aspects of any voyage as well as any route deviations already taken by any given available vessel. Other factors include the vessel’s size, age, speed, loading conditions, shipyard, use of scrubbers and the type of fuel used are also considered and represented in the algorithm’s output.

The service is used by tanker, dry bulk and LPG shipowners and traders to support their chartering decisions.

DNV has now issued a formal letter of professional opinion that recognises the validity and robust nature of Signal Ocean’s emissions estimates.

“After the review, our … professional opinion is that the subject vessel emissions algorithm of Signal Ocean meets the required standards detailed in MARPOL’s carbon intensity calculation guidelines,” George Dimopoulos, Principal Specialist and Head of DNV Maritime’s R&D and Advisory Unit, said.

“We will continue to actively support initiatives and developments that advance digital smart solutions to tackle decarbonization of the maritime industry.”

“The maritime industry is working hard to improve its emission performance. The provision of robust and consistent estimates for a vessel’s emissions performance is a crucial step in providing greater transparency and allowing market participants to make more informed decisions,” David Watts, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Signal Ocean, said.

“The service allows users to compare a vessel’s or fleet’s performance against the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator, Poseidon Principles and Sea Cargo Charter targets. We will continue to invest in this area and respond to new measures as they are introduced by the IMO.”

