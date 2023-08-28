DNV’s new guidelines to validate low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia attribute claims

August 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has released its new service specification which delineates its procedures for verifying claims made by companies about the production and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

As explained, the new service, DNV-SE-0654, will enable hydrogen producers to document and demonstrate compliance with applicable standards, ensuring the credibility and transparency of their claims.

This will allow for the validation of companies’ systems or products based on specific characteristics, such as the requirement to keep greenhouse gas emissions below a predetermined limit.

The specification includes advisory, verification, and validation services, covering diverse pathways of hydrogen production (including conventional, electrolysis-based, and innovative methods), along with associated ammonia production linked to these hydrogen pathways.

DNV-SE-0654 is expected to contribute to DNV’s ambition to foster confidence in the market and facilitate the widespread adoption of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia.

Furthermore, DNV noted that the service specification is now available for online viewing or complimentary download and invited hydrogen producers, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to access this resource and gain a deeper understanding of the validation processes and requirements.

“By leveraging DNV’s expertise and extensive knowledge in the field, companies can confidently navigate the complex landscape of renewable and low carbon hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives”, said Hans Kristian Danielsen, Vice President for Business Development and Sales Enablement, Energy Systems at DNV. “Thanks to our trusted position, validation statements will serve as a valuable tool for hydrogen producers, enabling them to showcase their commitment to sustainability and meet the stringent requirements set by regulatory bodies.”

