DOF orders work-class ROV for its Brazilian operations
DOF orders work-class ROV for its Brazilian operations

DOF orders work-class ROV for its Brazilian operations

October 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has placed an order with UK’s Forum Energy Technologies (FET) for a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with a supporting tether management system.

Source: FET

The equipment, expected to be delivered late this year, will support DOF’s subsea operations in Brazil.

According to FET, this latest generation XLX-C24 ROV system features the advanced ICE Unity Control system and will be delivered with full remote operations capability.

“This contract reflects the continued confidence DOF places in our subsea technologies and service. The XLX-C24 represents the very latest in ROV performance, and we are proud to support DOF in their ongoing Brazil operations,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President at FET Subsea.

“FET continues to experience significant growth in subsea robotics, underpinned by increased demand across the energy sector. This agreement highlights the company’s strategic focus on delivering reliable, next-generation systems that enable safe and efficient offshore operations.” 

A couple of months ago, FET secured an order from the UAE-based CCC (Underwater Engineering) for the delivery of two work-class ROVs. The first will be delivered this November, with the second scheduled for delivery in June 2026.

