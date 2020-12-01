Drewry: Vessel operating costs surge in 2020 amid COVID-19 impact
Vessel operating costs have risen at their fastest pace in over a decade this year, on higher insurance cover premiums and COVID-19 related expenses, UK-based shipping consultancy Drewry said.
The costs are expected to moderate in subsequent years as pandemic related spend unwinds, according to Drewry’s Ship Operating Costs Annual Review and Forecast 2020/21 report.
Drewry estimates that average daily operating costs across the 47 different ship types and sizes covered in the report jumped 4.5% in 2020, compared to underlying increases of 2% and 2.5% respectively in the previous two years. This followed a period in which opex spending stagnated or contracted over three consecutive years by 8% in 2015-17.
“Like many aspects of merchant shipping, vessel operating costs have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Drewry’s director of research products Martin Dixon.
“Its effects cut opex spend through the first half of the year as economic lockdowns and social distancing restrictions closed dry-docking and repair yards, while owners reacted to the resultant trade downturn by postponing anything except essential spend. However, costs have jumped through the 2nd half of the year as repair facilities reopened, unleashing pent-up demand, while manning costs escalated due to disruption to crew repatriation arrangements.”
Manning costs were particularly impacted, climbing 6.2% in 2020 compared to underlying rises of 1.3%, while hull and machinery (H&M) and protection and indemnity (P&I) cover costs jumped 4.5% on a hardening insurance market.
Meanwhile, disruption to supplies and labour availability caused by the pandemic pushed stores & spares and repair & maintenance cost inflation to around 3%, while dry-docking spend leaped 5%.
The rise in costs was broad-based across all the main cargo carrying sectors for the third consecutive year, as all ship types took the hit from COVID-19.
Looking ahead, trading conditions are expected to remain challenging, dominated by COVID-19 induced trade uncertainties and continued overcapacity in many sectors, which will keep a lid on opex spend.
“Ship operating costs are expected to moderate in 2021, as some one-off COVID-19 related costs unwind in response to containment responses, offsetting inflationary pressures elsewhere,” added Dixon.
“Thereafter, we expect opex inflation to return to past trend, rising below the general rate of price inflation and so representing cost stagnation in real terms, although there will be variations by cost head.”
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 days ago
Danica: Each crew change costing up to $2,000 more amid COVID-19 impact
Individual crew changes are costing up to an additional $2,000, doubling the price since last year a...Posted: 11 days ago
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Covid-19 caused the loss of over 28,000 oil & gas jobs in Australia, Rystad analysis shows
The Covid-19 pandemic hit Australia’s already declining oil and gas workforce hard, causing a loss o...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Rystad sees oil demand peaking in 2028 accelerated by Covid-19 and energy transition
The Covid-19 pandemic and energy transition are expected to expedite peak oil demand to 2028 and cut...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
COVID-19 impact bites into Panama Canal’s FY 2020 projections
The Panama Canal closed its 2020 fiscal year with an annual tonnage of 475.1 million Panama Canal to...Posted: about 1 month ago