Dril-Quip subsea trees in place at Woodside’s Gulf of Mexico field

April 24, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. manufacturer of drilling and production equipment Dril-Quip has completed the installation of subsea trees at a Woodside-operated oil and gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

In a statement issued on 21 April, Dril-Quip announced the installation and completion of two 15,000 psi HorizontalBore subsea trees at the Shenzi North oil and gas field in collaboration with controls technology company Proserv.

According to the Texas-headquartered company, the 15,000 psi HorizontalBore subsea tree is the latest modular designed subsea production system that accommodates numerous completion configuration possibilities.

It is said to offer the flexibility of running and pulling the upper completion without disturbing the tree-to-wellhead connection or the flowline connection to the tree.

“The successful installation and completion of our two HorizontalBore Subsea Trees at the Woodside Shenzi North project is a direct result of the collaborative efforts by the Dril-Quip team and Proserv, to support our customer in increasing their production capacity,” said Bruce Witwer, Dril-Quip’s Vice President of Subsea Services.

Shenzi North, the first development phase of the Greater Wildling mini-basin, was discovered in 2017.

The project is expected to add two wells and subsea equipment to establish a new drill center north of the Shenzi conventional oil and gas field and will take advantage of existing infrastructure and production capacity in the nearby Shenzi production facility.

Woodside is the operator of Shenzi North with a 72 per cent share, with Repsol holding the remaining 28 per cent.