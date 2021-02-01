Dryad: Eagle Bulk’s Ultramax boarded by pirates

February 1, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

An Ultramax bulker named Rowayton Eagle has been boarded by a group of pirates some 200 nautical miles of the coast of Accra, Ghana, Dryad Global informed.

The 2013-built bulker is listed in Eagle Bulk’s fleet.

The ship, which had been drifting since January 27th, was boarded on January 30 with the incident reportedly still ongoing.

“This the 7th offshore incident this year and the third recorded offshore boarding. Total incidents throughout West Africa in 2020 showed a partial increase of 12% on those of 2019,” Dryad Global said.

“Incidents involving failed approaches showed a significant increase within 2020 with 25 such incidents recorded against 10 in 2019. Unsuccessful attempts at boardings are likely to increase desperation, particularly with incidents deep offshore distant from shore lines.”

Offshore Energy-Green Marine has reached out to Eagle Bulk for a comment on the matter and is yet to receive a reply with more details.

The attack is being reported on the back of one of the most severe incidents in the region this year, which claimed the life of one seafarer and saw 15 others kidnapped.

Hapag-Lloyd, the vessel operator, said that the pirates destroyed parts of the bridge, and that the vessel is currently unable to continue her voyage without significant delay.

In the latest update, Turkish media outlets said that the Istanbul-based Boden Denizcilik, owner of the ship, that contact has been established with crew members of its container vessel. The company said that all fifteen seafarers were well, uninjured, and together.

Related Article Posted: 8 days ago Dryad: 1 seafarer killed, 15 kidnapped from MV Mozart Posted: 8 days ago

A total of 135 crew were kidnapped from their vessels in 2020, with the Gulf of Guinea accounting for over 95% of crew numbers kidnapped, the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said in its latest piracy report.

A record 130 crew members were kidnapped in 22 separate incidents, as the GoG experiences an unprecedented rise in the number of crew kidnappings since 2019.

Following the rising number of attacks in the region, the world’s largest container shipping company Maersk called for the establishment of a naval mission to the Gulf of Guinea to bring an end to terrorizing of seafarers while crossing the area.

The call came after two of its vessels fell victim to pirate attacks within less than a month.

In response to the increasing calls from the shipping industry to bolster security in the region, the European Union is working on launching the first pilot case of the Coordinated Maritime Presences (CMP) concept in the Gulf of Guinea.

The CMP would support efforts by the coastal states and the organisations of the Yaoundé Architecture to address increasing security challenges such as armed piracy and kidnapping for ransom.