Drydocks World-Dubai to provide installation of Silverstream’s air lubrication tech

August 10, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Drydocks World-Dubai, the largest shipyard facility in the Middle East, has signed a strategic agreement with maritime technology company Silverstream Technologies to promote the use of air lubrication technology for the vessels that enter the shipyard each year.

The DP World subsidiary is the largest centre in the Middle East for ship repair, conversion, new builds, rigs and MRO projects, with a particular focus on renewables and energy efficiency projects.

The Silverstream® System, which uses air lubrication to reduce frictional resistance between a vessel’s hull and the water, can deliver fuel savings of 5-10% depending on the vessel and its operating profile, according to its developer.

The system pumps tiny bubbles through air release units on the hull to reduce friction between the vessel and the water, helping it glide through the ocean.

Air lubrication is an approved technology under the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds, as well as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements, which come into effect in 2023. T

Under the terms of the deal, Drydocks World-Dubai will become an approved installation provider of Silverstream’s technology on a wide variety of retrofit projects.

The partnership marks another step in Silverstream’s global expansion which includes collaboration with major shipyards and supply chain stakeholders.

“We are pleased to sign this partnership with Silverstream, an innovative provider of clean technology, as part of our commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of shipping. Together, we intend to share technical expertise and promote a proven efficiency solution to minimise the maritime industry’s carbon footprint,” Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World said.

“As a highly respected yard with decades of experience, it will help boost adoption of our proven Silverstream® System, strengthen the reliability and integrity of our supply chain, and raise awareness of our technology’s capacity to improve ship efficiency and operational flexibility,” Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said.

The system can be retrofitted in 10 days or less, and it is also applicable to newbuilds. According to Silverstream, the technology lasts the lifetime of the ship, it can be used in conjunction with other clean technologies, and the return on investment is typically between two and five years.